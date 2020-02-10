Winnebago County veterans to give scholarships to military children

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Veterans Association is looking to award two $900 scholarships to local high school seniors who are related to a current military service member or veteran.

Interested students are asked to submit school records, ACT or SAT scores, three letters of reference (excluding family) and complete two half-page essays. Applications may be picked up from Memorial Hall 211 N. Main, WCVAC at 555 N. Court St, Rockford Public Library (Downtown) or participating County Veterans’ Organizations.

Students receiving the awards will be invited to the May 7th meeting of the Winnebago County Veterans Association (lower level) Memorial Hall 6 p.m. to receive their award.

The deadline is Wednesday, April 1st at 3pm.

If you are interested in donating to keep the scholarship program running, checks may be sent to:

WCVA SCHOLARSHIP FUND, 211 N. MAIN ST. ROCKFORD, IL. 61101

