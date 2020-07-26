Local vintage store hosts black art show

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — African American artists showcased their creations while raising money for a cause close to home. Misfit Market in Rockford hosted a black centered art show in the Midtown district Sunday afternoon.

Unique pieces made by nearly a dozen artists were up for grabs. Individuals not in attendance were able to join a virtual auction on Facebook.

Participants believe the message artwork holds is especially important during a transformative time in the country.

“You can get your message out, you know, in a peaceful way. Through photography, through art, through fashion. You can show, you know, the different types of ways you can get whatever message that you want to be heard out,” said Ar Stockett.

Funds raised support the creators themselves and a portion of the money will go to a black-owned book store in Chicago.

