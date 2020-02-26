Local woman charged for threatening public official

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

via Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

(WTVO) — Cheryl Barrett, 49, has been indicted for threatening a public official.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross made the announcement on Wednesday.

On January 28, 2020 Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives were assigned to investigate a threat made against a Public Official. 

Police say that during the investigation Cheryl Barrett emerged as the suspect.  The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Threatening a Public Official is a Class 3 Felony.

If convicted, Barrett could face a sentence of up to 2-5 years followed by 1 year of mandatory supervised release.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong

Trending Stories