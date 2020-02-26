Local woman charged for threatening public official

(WTVO) — Cheryl Barrett, 49, has been indicted for threatening a public official.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross made the announcement on Wednesday.

On January 28, 2020 Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detectives were assigned to investigate a threat made against a Public Official.

Police say that during the investigation Cheryl Barrett emerged as the suspect. The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Threatening a Public Official is a Class 3 Felony.

If convicted, Barrett could face a sentence of up to 2-5 years followed by 1 year of mandatory supervised release.

