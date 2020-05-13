Local woman opens up on long wait for results after COVID-19 tests went missing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, the Winnebago County Health Department was able to recover over 2,000 COVID-19 test results that had gone missing from the UIC Health Sciences campus test site. However, the incident gave some extra stress for those anxiously awaiting their results.

Lisa Antczak was tested on April 30th. After a twelve day wait, she still has no answers.

“I just want the results so I know, cause it’s either something’s going on with me or I’m positive from COVID,” Antczak said.

Patients like Lisa should soon be receiving their results, as the health department says they are going through them and working to give patients answers by phone or mail. Since last week, the state has started working with another lab and results have been coming in more quickly.

“We did see results coming out since the new lab has started services they have already starting seeing lab results.” Dr. Martell of the WCHD said.

Antczak said she is thankful that she will finally have her questions answered soon.

“I’m thankful I’m finally going to get my results, so I can move forward with what’s going on with me. If the test is positive, then I’ll know why I’m having trouble breathing,” Antczak said.

Antczak works at Amberwood Care Center, a facility that is included as a locations of concern for Winnebago County. She says the waiting has created more stress out of an already unsure situation.

“At least I know I’m in the healthcare business, and I know things sometimes take a long

time to get answers,” she added.

The testing site at UIC Health Sciences campus on Parkview Ave. can perform up to 5,000 tests per day.

