DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — A local veteran received quite a birthday surprise in Durand on Monday.

Frank Khonke is a World War II veterans, the 98-year-old received a parade of law enforcement, friends and family rolling by Medina Manor Retirement Center, honking horns and thanking him for his service.

“I’ve never had anyone treat me like this in my life,” Khonke said. “It’s unbelievable. People, so many people don’t know me and they treat me like I was somebody and it very very nice.”

A member of the 101st Airborne Division, Khonke parachuted three times during combat. Today, he waves on at the crowd and shakes hands with officers wishing him a happy birthday. The celebration is all thanks to Vets Roll, an organization focused on honoring veterans throughout the community.

“It’s just it lets the elderly population know what they did so many years ago. It’s not forgotten. Those of us still remember. We want to carry it on into eternity. We can pass it on. Generation after generation, and they’ll know people like Frank are still. Here with us and what they did keep us all free”

Khonke’s grandson, Logan, says the celebration is something his grandfather will cherish for the rest of his life.

“This is like the best thing for him. He sees everybody here. Everyone’s here for him. It’s wonderful. It really is. It’s and it makes him so happy. Like he is just amazed by how many people. And I think he’s going to remember it a lot.”