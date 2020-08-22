Local WWII veteran turns 102, donates old uniforms and medals to museum

FRANKLIN GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — Community members with a very happy birthday to Russell Glenn in Franklin Grove.

The community celebrated him with a car parade Saturday afternoon for his 102nd birthday.

Glenn is a World War Two veteran, serving from 1943 to 1945. To commemorate his service, Russell gifted his uniform, medals, and dog tags to the Dixon Veterans Museum where they will continue to educate the community.

Glenn says he is blessed to spend the day with family and friends.

