‘Long Island Medium’ psychic Theresa Caputo coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Theresa Caputo, star of TLC’s “Long Island Medium,” will be appearing live at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 3rd.

According to the theater, “Theresa will share personal stories about her life and explain how her gift works. She will deliver healing messages to audience members and give people comfort knowing that their loved ones who passed are still with them, just in a different way. Although Theresa will be giving readings to various audience members throughout her show, the purchase of a ticket does not guarantee a reading.”

Tickets will go on sale on Ticketmaster beginning July 22nd.