Long lines at polling places begin the day before Election Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In just over 12 hours, people will line up at the polls to cast a ballot in the presidential election. Millions of votes have already been cast across the country during early voting, including here in Rockford.

People have been lined up all day to vote outside the Rockford Board of Elections. Local county clerks tell us what they’ve seen so far at the polls.

“I think the highest voting we had in one day was 300 and it just seems like the lines are getting longer and longer,” said Ogle County Clerk Laura Cook.

“This is definitely unprecedented and in talking with the previous county clerks and they’ve never seen numbers like this before,” said Boone County Clerk Julie Stapler.

Early voting records were broken in counties across the Stateline as thousands of voters make their voices heard.

“So here at the courthouse we’ve probably had about 4,500 early voters and for the last presidential election we had 3,000 so we’ve seen and an uptick in that and we’re still getting lines out the door every day,” said Cook.

“We’ve also sent out over 6,600 vote-by-mail ballots. About 5,800 of those mail-in ballots have already been counted and put into the voting box, so definitely [a] record turnout. The most vote by mail we’ve done was 850,” Stapler added.

Your ballot will be counted as long as it is postmarked by Election Day.

“So they can take their mail-in vote ballot with them and tell the judge they want to surrender it and that judge will have them fill out an application and they’ll give them a ballot they can vote and put through the tabulator at the polling place,” Cook explained.

While clerks anticipate long lines on Tuesday, they’re glad to see people are motivated to cast their votes.

“The whole United States–even the world–is just so fired up and everything is so political right now. I think people are realizing thetas what they have to do and I’m so happy to see people are willing to come out and vote,” Stapler added.

New records are set for mail-in voting in the Stateline. In Winnebago County, more than 23,000 voters requested ballots. Almost 18,000 of those have been returned. In-person early voting has seen just over 15,000 ballots cast.

The numbers are similar in the City of Rockford, where just shy of 22,000 requests for ballots were made. Nearly 17,000 have been returned. Just over 15,000 voters chose in-person early voting.

