ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford mourned the loss of a longtime police official Sunday.

The City announced that Domini Iasparro passed away.

An integral part of Rockford Police for over 35 years, Iasparro served as a detective, supervisor, deputy chief and interim chief for the department.

“Since becoming Mayor, I cannot recall a swearing-in ceremony of new officers or a retirement celebration that Dominic missed. He was revered by new and seasoned officers, as well as our community. My prayers are with the entire Iasparro family,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.