Look inside the Beloit Snappers’ new ABC Supply Stadium

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The new ABC Supply Stadium for the Beloit Snappers baseball team is ready for the team’s first game next week, and officials there granted Eyewitness News a tour of the facility.

Fans will be able to walk all the way around the field using the concourse, and stop off at the bar in right field, or the left field party deck.

There are 2,500 fixed seats at the stadium, which is located at 217 Shirland Ave.

Project organizers says the ball park give visitors a chance to experience something new.

“A family friendly entertainment venue is something that has lacked, on a large scale, in this area. I think the ability to now provide that is big and I see that hopefully capturing audiences,”said John Gackstetter, the asset manager for Hendricks Holding Company.

The new ballpark also has the ability to host weddings and corporate events.

The Snappers hosted their first large-scale event at the stadium on Thursday, with a showing of the 1993 film “The Sandlot” on its video board.