Looking for a summer job? Rockford Park District hiring hundreds of seasonal employees

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With summer right around the corner, many teenagers are hoping to secure a summer job. That includes the Rockford Park District.

The parks’ hiring team tells us that positions offer kids more than just a paycheck–They can also gain real-world networking experience.

“There is actually a saying that one of our directors says. She always says your network determines your net worth,” said Damonte Reed, a maintenance technician.

Now is the time to start applying for summer jobs across the Stateline. This year, the Rockford Park District will offer most of its summer camps. That means plenty of seasonal job opportunities will be available.

Damonte Reed started working as a seasonal employee for the park district in 22014. He believes it’s been extremely important for his individual development.

“I moved away to college and one thing that I realized in my own development was we didn’t have that park district feel where I moved to. So being down there, you know, introducing them to that same mindset that we have here, then eventually coming back and joining this team, that’s what really drove me,” explained Reed.

After scaling back the number of seasonal employees hired last summer because of the pandemic, they’re looking to hire between 600 and 700 people this summer. A resume isn’t required to apply, but Rockford Park District developmental specialist Jordan McDonald says he is looking for people that believe in their mission.

“We believe in that one team, one goal. Each employee, no matter what position you’re in, accomplishing our mission which is to help people enjoy life,” said McDonald.

After working as a seasonal employee for seven years, Reed was just hired on full-time. For any young adult looking to apply for a summer job, he has one very important piece of advice.

“It’s more than just a paycheck. If you’re here for a paycheck, you won’t last long because there are so many lives and kids that you’ll impact and meet that will change your life,” said Reed.

