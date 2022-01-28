Looking for something to do Saturday? Take a ‘Hot Chocolate Crawl’ in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This weekend, restaurants along North Main Street will celebrate Rockford Region Restaurant Week with the “North End Hot Chocolate Crawl.”

Businesses along the street will offer unique spins on the wintertime treat, including special deals and prizes for shoppers to cash in on.

Many participating locations will have Rockford North End coffee mugs for sale. From the Build Your Own Hot Chocolate Bar at Mulligans to the Mexican Champurrado at Fiesta Tequila, each location will have different offerings.

Small business owners, such as Emily Hurd, owner of The Norwegian, at 1402 N Main Street, say they’re looking forward to a boost in the local economy.

“You can stop and get specialty hot chocolate all up the way. And we want everyone to be succeeding right now. Every, every small restaurant that’s doing well is a success for everybody,” Hurd said.

Official Hot Chocolate Crawl participants:

Stockyard Burger Rock Bar

Whiskey’s Roadhouse

Rooted

Fiesta Tequila

Village Green North Main

Rockford Family Dental

The Norwegian

Mulligan’s

The Olympic Tavern

