Looking to give back to a family in need this holiday season? Here’s how

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 has created no shortage of hardships for people of all walks of life. With the holidays almost here, some members of the community are working to make sure everyone gets to take part in the season.

We spoke with a pair of non-profits who say the Stateline is already stepping up.

“Everybody needs a good Christmas this year,” said Kay Larrick, the executive director at Carpenter’s Place.

With the virus contributing to financial struggles for many families, local charity organizations are working to make sure everyone has a happy holiday season.

Carpenter’s Place is asking the community to provide Christmas gifts for some of the Forest City’s most vulnerable as part of the non-profit’s Adopt-a-Family program.

“We’re really really grateful for those that have adopted them to be their secret Santa and make Christmas special for them this year,” said Larrick.

Larrick says that early responses to the program have been overwhelming and many families have already been adopted. But she says that anyone still looking to give back can make someone’s Christmas even without donating traditional presents.

“The items, the winter wear items that are so crucial to helping keep people who are homeless warm, are really especially needed this year,” she explained.

Another program aimed to help make the holiday special for those in need is Operation Christmas Child. The idea is to fill a shoebox with gifts, which are then shipped to boys and girls across the globe.

“It’s especially important right now, because a lot of people aren’t able to give, so as much as we can, we want to give these children something to show that they’re cared about, that they’re remembered,” said Susan Minas, an area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.

This week, Operation Christmas Child is accepting shoeboxes at several locations across the Stateline. All donation sites will be set for curbside pickup due to the pandemic.

“If you go to a dropoff, someones going to come up to your car wearing a mask, and they’re going to have a clipboard with a QR code that you can scan and put in your information. And then people will unload your boxes, it’s no contact. We do it all for you, and then you just drive off,” Minas added.

