ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Prairie Street Brewing Co. and Pig Minds Brewing Company are joining over 100 other beer brewers for a weekly contest for craft beer lovers.
The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild‘s “Passport at Home” contest kicked off Friday.
The contest is open to anyone over 21-years-old who orders beer from the participating breweries. They’ll get a passport frame, and then have to post a photo of themselves with the craft beer and the frame on social media with the hashtag #PassportAtHome.
Each week, someone will win a $25 gift card to the brewery of their choice.
MORE HEADLINES:
- The last player from the original Rockford Peaches passes away
- Randy Bukas could be Freeport’s next City Manager
- No NASCAR race at Chicagoland this year
- Love craft beer? Here’s your chance to win $$ and help out local breweries
- Rockford Lutheran gives yard signs to 650 students and staff to celebrate ‘National Teacher Appreciation Week’
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!