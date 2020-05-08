Love craft beer? Here’s your chance to win $$ and help out local breweries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Prairie Street Brewing Co. and Pig Minds Brewing Company are joining over 100 other beer brewers for a weekly contest for craft beer lovers.

The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild‘s “Passport at Home” contest kicked off Friday.

The contest is open to anyone over 21-years-old who orders beer from the participating breweries. They’ll get a passport frame, and then have to post a photo of themselves with the craft beer and the frame on social media with the hashtag #PassportAtHome.

Each week, someone will win a $25 gift card to the brewery of their choice.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

