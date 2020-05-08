Love craft beer? Here’s your chance to win $$ and help out local breweries

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Prairie Street Brewing Co. and Pig Minds Brewing Company are joining over 100 other beer brewers for a weekly contest for craft beer lovers.

The Illinois Craft Brewers Guild‘s “Passport at Home” contest kicked off Friday.

The contest is open to anyone over 21-years-old who orders beer from the participating breweries. They’ll get a passport frame, and then have to post a photo of themselves with the craft beer and the frame on social media with the hashtag #PassportAtHome.

Each week, someone will win a $25 gift card to the brewery of their choice.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories