Loved ones celebrate local NFL star with ‘James Robinson Day’

(WTVO) — Today is James Robinson Day!

Robinson’s friends and family gathered together at Stockyard Rock Burger Bar and Grill earlier Sunday afternoon to celebrate the rookie running back and his remarkable season.

Everyone in attendance got the chance to have a quick chat with James via Zoom as he was enjoying some sunshine down in Florida.

The event was put together by his family, specifically his aunts Shavon Bridges and Trinetta Holmes. They say this day means a lot to him and they are so proud of everything their nephew is doing.

They say there are only bigger and better things ahead.

“He definitely appreciates it. It’s in the way that others wouldn’t expect because he’s so chill about it.”

“Keep doing what you’re doing, you’re going to be the best,” Bridges said.

“He is the best,” retorted Holmes.

“Oh yeah, he is the best. Well, he’s getting a championship. I got that one. He’s getting that ring,” countered Bridges.

“A ring?” questioned Holmes.

“He’s getting two. Three,’ added Bridges.

“It’s coming. Stay tuned,” said Holmes.