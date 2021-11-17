Loved ones hold out hope of finding missing Wisconsin woman Melissa Trumpy

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — There has still been no sign of missing Illinois woman Melissa Trumpy.

No one has seen the 37-year-old since October 26, when she headed to her boyfriend’s house in Shannon. Trumpy’s car was found abandoned in Stephenson County the next day.

Trumpy’s boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was set to appear in court Wednesday following a domestic abuse charge from September.

“He went the next day and told his teacher that he witnessed his mother being struck in the face by Derek Hammer,” said Ben Affrunti, father of Trumpy’s kids.

Just more than a month before Trumpy was last seen, Hammer was charged with Domestic Abuse. His arrest came after Trumpy’s son told his teacher he saw Hammer hit Trumpy and pull a gun on her.

Affrunti said they desperately want their mom back.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Affrunti said. “My daughter wrote a Christmas list to Santa Claus a couple days ago and came and handed me that. The biggest thing she wanted was Santa to bring mom home.”

Trumpy’s family and friends believe Hammer knows where she is. They showed up to his Domestic Abuse hearing in Green County, Wisconsin Wednesday, expecting to confront him, but were mad when they learned he was not there.

Hammer is in custody in Carroll County on other charges.

“We were really hoping to just look him in the eyes and let him see us, and us see him, and make him look at us and think about what he’s done,” said Mandy Mboge, Trumpy’s sister.

Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said he can not confirm or deny if Hammer is a person of interest in Trumpy’s disappearance.

Mboge said they just want her back.

“She doesn’t have any means of money or a vehicle, or anything like that,” Mboge said. “So she’s, we just need her, but we have everything else of hers.”