Loved ones light candles for Rockford mother killed in shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Community members light a candle to remember a Rockford mother killed in a weekend shooting.

Jordan Thomas’s friends and family held a candlelight vigil in her memory Wednesday night.

Someone gunned down Thomas at a home on 19th street Saturday. She died at the hospital. Thomas was 29 and a mom with 4 kids. Close friends tell us anyone who met her loved her.

Violent crime in Rockford is up 10% from last year. Those at the vigil say they hope others don’t have to die the way Jordan did.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.