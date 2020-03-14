Loved ones raise money for Janesville woman killed in double homicide

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Family and friends gathered to remember Brittany McAdory, the mother of two who was killed in a double homicide on Feburary 10th.

Maximum Performance in Beloit, located at 539 Blackhawk Boulevard, held a fundraiser to raise money for the family. Sparkle Troy, Brittany’s cousin, tells us the family is still mourning.

“You can’t sit here and just have it completely break your whole mindset down, you have to be strong for yourself and your children, that’s how I’m taking it now. I’m hurt but at the same time I have to be strong for my children,” Troy said.

There will be another fundraiser for the family on Wednesday at the Janesville Buffalo Wild Wings.

