Loved ones remember Rockford mother killed in weekend shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Friends and family mourn the loss of a Rockford woman killed in a weekend shooting.

They tell us 29-year-old Jordan Thomas was gunned down at a home on 19th street early Saturday morning. Police say they found her lying in the road.

Thomas was rushed to the hospital where she passed away. Investigators have not made any arrests in the case.

Violent crime in Rockford is up 10% from last year. Thomas’s friend tells us she’s had enough of the violence

“I couldn’t believe it, but I couldn’t hold it together either. So, it was, it was a very hard time and a hard day,” said Amanda Parsons.

Amanda Parsons met Jordan Thomas at Harlem High School nearly two decades ago. She says Thomas was loved by everyone who knew her.

“She was an amazing person. She was an amazing mother, daughter, friend. She was a beautiful person inside and out,” said Parsons.

The 29-year-old was a mother of four. Parsons says her independence was something many people admired.

“She would work on her own cars, you know. She would fix her own things. She wouldn’t wait for a man to do it for her. She was the type of friend that you could call at three in the morning if you needed to talk and she would answer and she would talk to you,” Parsons added.

As family and friends prepare to say their final goodbye, Parsons shared a message as violent crime continues to increase across Rockford.

“I would see videos on Facebook of people recklessly waving guns around like it’s nothing. Like they don’t take people’s lives because it took her life and it took her away from four children. So someone needs to put a stop to it. The illegal gun handling and the illegal gun ownership something needs to be done,” said Parsons.

There will be a candlelight vigil on 19th Street and Alton Avenue Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. If you are interested in donating to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.