Love’s opens new truck stop on S. Main in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Love’s, a national gas station chain, has opened its first location in Rockford, near South Main and the U.S. 20 Bypass.
The company said the location will bring 50 jobs to the stateline area.
The site is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and has a Hardee’s restaurant, shower, and laundry facilities.
As part of a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Love’s made a $2,000 donation to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit.
