Loves Park 4th Graders recognized for producing newscast on coyotes

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Fourth grade journalists at Rock Cut Elementary were recognized this week for a YouTube newscast they did about coyotes.

The students of Mrs. Malavoti’s class did their own research and even reached out to the City of Loves Park with some questions.

On Thursday, Loves Park Police Chief Chuck Lynde stopped by to thank the class and surprised them with some special T-shirts.

“Most grownups just think, ‘oh it’s kids’, right? But then he actually noticed us and came and wanted to see and meet and talk about the progression we made,” said 4th Grader Liam MacDonald.

The students also surprised the chief, with some artwork and a poem.

Lynde said the students weren’t the only ones who learned something, as he reached out to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and a professor at NIU to help answer the class’ questions.