LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Loves Park has announced the death of Steven Pash, a firefighter who served the city from 1975 to 2023.

According to the city, Pash started his career as a volunteer for the Loves Park Fire Department. Later, he became the secretary/treasurer, and then Deputy Chief of Administration.

“Pash always showed up for his community and was so humble. He organized Toys for Tots and the Christmas Gift Drive each year up until 2019. These are just a few ways he served our community but there are many more examples where he showed dedication,” the City wrote.

“May he always be remembered for having such a kind heart and for always looking out for those around him. Please keep the Pash family in your thoughts and prayers,” it continued.