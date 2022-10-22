LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A lot of Halloween events took place in the stateline on Saturday, including one held by the Superhero Center for Autism.

The Loves Park non-profit made sure that the “trunk or treat” was sensory friendly. They had other items in addition to candy, such as Chicago-style hot dogs and an ice cream truck.

Organizers said that it is a safe, non-judgmental place to celebrate Halloween.

“These events are so important for the community because there are a ton of trunk or treats, right? Like every Halloween, but none that really offer sensory-friendly and a community that understands,” said Kira Carte, event director for Superhero Center for Austism. “You know, if you have a child who has sensory needs, you might need to step away, and if a kiddo is having behavioral problems. It’s just a community that understands, so it’s just a non-judgmental place.”

The Superhero Center plans on hosting a Christmas party and starting parent support groups.