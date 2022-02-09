LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — For those still looking for Valentine’s Day gift, a local bakery has an option that may not be safe for work.

Halo Cupcake, 7969 Forest Hills Rd., is offering NSFW Conversation Hearts. Instead of the typical “LOVE” and “BE MINE,” these say, well, residents will have to use their imagination, because they can not be said in this article.

Liv Malone, the shop’s owner, said that it is a tradition that started with a friend whose birthday landed on the day after Valentine’s Day, so she would gift him the less than polite hearts.

He has since passed, but Malone said that she is ready to share the tradition.

“I kind of feel like this year everybody is just kind of over it and, to me, swearing has always been an outlet and helps people feel better, and I thought this would be a fun way to put it out there,” Malone said.

A full menu can be found on Halo Cupcake’s website.