Loves Park bar donates Christmas money to charity

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — One Loves Park bar is open every year on Christmas Day, and nearly all of the money raised on that day is donated.

People lined up at Neighbors Bar & Grill, 7745 Forest Hills Rd, to buy a dinner plate, drinks and raffle tickets, with all proceeds going to the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.

Linda Schuepbach has been the fundraiser organizer for 18 years, and said that they were able to raiser $4,000 last year. She said that they were able to raise more money this year.

“Today with the weather and the generous donations we’ve had, we’re already at $2,500, and we should be getting to $4,500, so it’s just a great time,” Schuepbach said.

Schuepbach also said how grateful they are to all the regular customers and donors who helped make it all possible.