Loves Park bar raising money for annual VetsRoll on Saturday

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, Rascal’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park will help raise money to send local veterans to Washington D.C. as part of the annual VetsRoll.

From noon until 5 p.m. Rascal’s, at 5223 Torque Drive, will offer food, drinks, raffles and silent auctions to help VetsRoll with its annual bus trip to the nation’s capital.

In May, Korean War-era veterans and Rosie the Riveters will take part in the trip, at no cost.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

