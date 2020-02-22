Loves Park bar raising money for annual VetsRoll on Saturday

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — On Saturday, Rascal’s Bar and Grill in Loves Park will help raise money to send local veterans to Washington D.C. as part of the annual VetsRoll.

From noon until 5 p.m. Rascal’s, at 5223 Torque Drive, will offer food, drinks, raffles and silent auctions to help VetsRoll with its annual bus trip to the nation’s capital.

In May, Korean War-era veterans and Rosie the Riveters will take part in the trip, at no cost.

