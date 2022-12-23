ROSCOE, Ill. (WTVO) — The cold couldn’t stop the founders of K Cancer Baseball from shoveling driveways of local families with children battling cancer.

“Imagine you just had to take your kid to treatment. He was at treatment for a week. You’re stressed out. You have so much going on in your head and you come home and there is a foot of snow in your driveway, so sometimes it’s simply the small things that make the biggest impacts,” said co-founder Adrian Rapier.

Rapier started K Cancer Baseball with his father and executive director, Randal, in 2014.

“We talked around and there is not a whole lot of resources, in the greater Rockford area, for kids that develop childhood cancer, so we thought that would be a really good cause to support,” he said.

Adrian and Randal decided to do more, including shoveling driveways for those families. More than 40 families across the Rockford area had their driveways cleared on Friday.

“You feel good when you are going to put on your stuff and get all bundled up,” Randal said. “You’re thinking, ‘boy, it’s cold outside and it’s going to be a little uncomfortable,’ and then your next thought is, how uncomfortable it must be to be the family that you are going to help.”

Both men said it was important to let the families know they are not alone in their fight against cancer.

“Cancer is something that impacts everybody, but especially, little kids,” Rapier said. “And right now, pretty much anything we can do (helps out.)”