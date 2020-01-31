Loves Park beer distributor makes sure local bars are stocked up for Super Bowl Sunday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — We’re just two days away from the Super Bowl, and while Rockford residents are planning their game day parties, local businesses are stocking up on one of the most important supplies: alcohol.

“It goes hand-in-hand. Cold beer and football,” said Tony Pritz, owner of Old Still Bar and Liquor, at 2610 Kilburn Avenue.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, local businesses prepare to cash in. Employees at Loves Park distribution company, LaMonica Beverages, say they’ve been busy all week, making sure stores, restaurants, and bars, are fully stocked.

“The big thing with the Super Bowl is getting displays on the floor,” said Carly LaMonica. “It’s making sure that we get those cases out there, so people can easily get their favorite product to enjoy on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Old Still Bar and Liquor gets their supply from LaMonica. Pritz says even though neither the Bears or the Packers are in the Super Bowl this year, he’s still expecting to see three or four times his typical Sunday crowd, and is planning accordingly.

“Certainly, the week before, we gear up, because we want to make sure everything is nice, cold, and fresh for our customers,” Pritz said. “We make sure we serve the coldest beer in Rockford.”

LaMonica Beverages says no matter where people spend their Super Bowl Sunday, they’re likely to do so with a cold one.

“People take time to actually enjoy it with their friends and their family,” LaMonica said. “They go get their favorite product. And the great thing about being in our industry is that everyone has a different favorite product to enjoy.”

