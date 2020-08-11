Loves Park Blain’s Farm & Fleet closes due to storm damage

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Citing damage from Monday’s storms, the Loves Park location of Blain’s Farm and Fleet will temporarily close until repairs can be completed

The Auto Service center and Drive-Thru will remain open.

A line of strong wind and thunderstorms ripped through the Midwest on Monday afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines across the area.

Blain’s store managers moved all customers and staff to storm shelters during the storm.

Blain’s Chief Marketing Officer Kristin Stewart says, “Our thoughts are with our neighbors who are recovering from this storm, so our team is working as quickly as possible to get the store open. We kept our Buy Online Pick Up in Drive-Thru option open so that we can help our neighbors recover even as we are recovering ourselves.”

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

