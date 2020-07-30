Loves Park business gives officers a free ‘police appreciation lunch’

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The president of CorPro Signs in Loves Park opened up his parking lot Thursday to offer a free lunch to police officers.

Bob Marchione added tables and tents filled with hot dogs, brats and drinks at his business, located at 5129 Forest Hills Ct.

Officer from Winnebago County, Machesney Park, Loves Park and Rockford were invited to take some time, have lunch, and relax.

“Law enforcement is really getting beat up these days, so we really wanted to show our appreciation and let them know that we back the blue and we appreciate what they do,” Marchione said.

He added that he’d like to make the free lunch an annual event.

