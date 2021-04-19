Loves Park cancels fireworks show, Young at Heart parade originally set for May

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Loves Park city officials announced on Monday that the Young at Heart parade and fireworks show, originally scheduled for May 29, has been canceled.

Organizers say the cancellation was due to rising COVID-19 positivity rates in the Region.

“It is unfortunate that these great community events have been canceled again this year,

but we look forward to seeing everyone at the 2022 Young at Heart parade next year.

In the near future, we hope to announce an alternate date for the fireworks display later

this summer.”

The annual parade has been held on Memorial Day weekend for 49 years.