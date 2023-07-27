LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Loves Park is providing storm clean up after Wednesday morning’s severe storms.

The city will be cleaning up neighborhoods from N. Riverside Boulevard to the city limits, as well as from the Rock River East to Material Avenue, according to the City of Loves Park.

Crews will be removing any downed tree limbs and branches in the next two weeks caused by the storm. All limbs must be placed in the city right-of-way between the sidewalk and curb for crews to removed.

The city will also be picking up any limbs that are too large to be picked up during weekly yard and waste collection in areas that were not impacted as severely.

Any questions should be directed to the Street Department, (815) 654-5040.