ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with a local company to reduce drunk driving on Thanksgiving Eve.

Known by names such as “Blackout Wednesday” and “Drinksgiving,” the day before Thanksgiving has been noted as the biggest drinking day of the year, according to data collected by Womply.

That means a far higher risk of drunk driving. From 2016 to 2020, over 800 people died from DUI-related accidents on Thanksgiving Eve. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to reduce that risk with it’s “Safe Ride Home” initiative.

Loves Park’s LaMonica Beverages will fund the program, which will provide Sheriff’s Deputies to offer safe rides home from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. the night of “Blackout Wednesday.”

Citizens in need of a ride home can contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 815-282-2600.