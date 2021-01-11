Loves Park couple robbed in their home by men posing as city water workers

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Loves Park Water Department is issuing a warning to homeowners after a couple was robbed in their home by two men pretending to be city employees.

On Saturday, a Loves Park couple were robbed in their own home.

“First, they ring the doorbell, then they knocked on the door really hard, so we opened the door,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said.

The couple said two men showed up at their door claiming they had come to prevent the home’s power from being turned off.

“If we didn’t do what they said, we wouldn’t have any water or electricity for a week or a long period of time,” the husband said.

Once the men got inside, they separated the couple, taking the husband to the backyard and the wife to the basement.

“He told me ‘turn every single light on and every single TV on as loud as you can,’ and then he took me to the basement and he says, ‘turn on the TV here so they don’t turn anything off on you,” the wife said. “I said, ‘Is this with the City?’ And they said, ‘Oh yeah, we’re with the City.'”

Loves Park Water Department Manager Craig McDonald said, “Right now, we’re only doing residential service by appointment, so if they haven’t made an appointment, we shouldn’t be at their door, unless there’s an emergency reason. Every one of our employees has a City-issued ID and will be in a City truck.”

Once the men left, the couple realized they had been robbed.

The woman said, “They took my wedding rings. They took [my husband’s]. They took my other ring. They took money out of my drawer… We didn’t know if they took pictures of our social security information or passport information.”

The couple said the experience has been a nightmare that won’t end, and are warning others to be aware.

“I’ve been working for days to get everything straightened out, to close all of our accounts, to do this and to do that, and I don’t know it’s actually going to be ending,” she said.

