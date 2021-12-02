Loves Park credit union to surprise 10 non-profits with Christmas donations

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Over the next 12 days, Rock Valley Credit Union says it will surprise 10 local non-profit organizations with Christmas donations.

The credit union began the tradition last year. The gifts will be in amounts of $20,000 each.

On Thursday, the RVCU gave out its first donation to Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, which was chosen because donations to the no-kill shelter have slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This organization does not receive government funding, and relies on the support and kindness from our community, private donations, fundraisers, grants and volunteers to help complete their mission,” RVCU’s community outreach director, Ana Montoya, said.

Rock Valley Credit Union will be keeping a log of its donations on its Facebook page.