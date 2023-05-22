LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local elementary school celebrated the opening of a brand-new playground on Monday.

The new equipment at Loves Park’s Maple Elementary School is a custom build that includes obstacles found on American Ninja Warrior.

Students had a hand in designing it. They picked the red, white and blue color scheme.

Members of the community helped assemble the playground during a recent weekend. Others brought donuts and water, offering support.

Tammy Poole, principal of Maple Elementary School, said that it is already bringing the neighborhood together.

“I’ve had so many parents already contact me and tell me they’ve been up here as a family playing and enjoying it, and that’s the best part of it all, is that we want it to be used. We want families to come up here as a family and spend time together and have fun,” Poole said. “So, it’s so rewarding.”

Planning and fundraising for the project has been in the works for more than three years.