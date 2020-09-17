Loves Park ends 36-year partnership with Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday, the Loves Park City Council voted to begin the process of dissolving the city’s 36-year partnership with the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (RACVB).

Over the last decade, Loves Park says it has paid the RACVB over $1.5 million to market events.

RACVB’s President, John Groh, says his group has played a crucial role in attracting people to come to Loves Park.

“A unified approach to marketing [in] our region is a stronger and better approach than going at it alone, so I wouldn’t advise [parting ways],” Groh said Thursday. “If we get to the other end of this and that’s the direction they take, we will wish them well. Don’t think that will produce the best results for our city or our region.”

In the current agreement, RACVB receives 80% of Loves Park’s hotel/motel tax dollars.

“We just didn’t feel like we’ve got a lot from them regarding marketing, regarding other tourist attractions that we have in the area. So, I just think that was the bottom line,” said Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury. “We didn’t feel we were getting our [money’s worth.]”

The partnership is expected to end in November.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

