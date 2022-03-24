LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) – Nassem Salamah, 40, a Loves Park investment advisor, has been sentenced to nearly 5 years (52 months) in federal prison for defrauding his customers of more than $950,000.

Salamah is accused of stealing the money from three of his customers between August 2017 and May 2021, according to a criminal charge filed by the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to the criminal information filed, Salamah told the customers that he needed to move their money to diversify their assets when in reality he deposited the money into a bank account that he controlled. Salamah proceeded to use the money for his own benefit, without the customers’ knowledge or consent.

He was pleaded guilty to the charge of wire fraud on October 5th, 2021, and was sentenced yesterday.

In addition to his sentence, Salamah will serve 2 years of supervised release.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article mistakenly listed Salamah’s sentencing as 5 months.