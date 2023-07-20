LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Park District invited the community out to a local park on Thursday for some feedback and fun.

The district has been focused for the past five years on improving parks and making them safer, and administrators have decided that Wantz Park needs some upgrades.

The district is set to invest $720,000 to renovate the area. Members of the public were out Thursday to vote on their own designs. Loves Park Mayor Greg Jury said that this survey is proof that the relationship between the city and Rockford Park District is growing strong.

“The thing about it is the City of Loves Park is blessed to have a great partnership with the Rockford Park District, and we’ve had it for years. And, besides doing Wantz Park, they’re also working on the HCC Park down there and they’re going to redo that one,” Jury said. “They’re bringing a lot to the City of Loves Park, and as far as our staff and our elected officials in Loves Park, we just really enjoy our partnership with the people at the park district.”

Residents who were not able to be there in person can vote online. The survey will stay open until Monday.