Loves Park gives emergency powers to mayor amid COVID-19 outbreak

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Loves Park officials made a change to adapt to the coronavirus outbreak.

During a special meeting held Monday night, aldermen voted to give Mayor Greg Jury more power to make decisions without city council approval. The change does not mean the mayor will not consult the aldermen.

Weekly meetings will still continue over the phone. Mayor Jury says the restructuring will maek it easier to make decisions on a daily basis and will allow th ecity to better adapt to daily changes stemming from COVID-19.

“It allows us to make personnel changes, pay bills, special purchases that normally we’d have to wait till a council meeting to get approved to be able to do that. As long as things are budgeted we can do that,” Mayor Jury said.

The mayor reiterated that this isn’t a permanent change.

