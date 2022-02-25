LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Slavic Gospel Association has been in Loves Park since 1934 and has been helping to build churches in former Soviet countries, including Ukraine.

The network of churches has already been active since the Ukraine conflict broke out in 2014.

They have been serving around 178,000 meals a month and have helped around 13,000 orphans in Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion earlier this week, they hope to increase the number of churches and build a stronger network, to give back to the country.

“So what we’re doing now is building on the network we have. We didn’t have to create anything new. So we’re in the process of giving aid to all the families. It’s a little challenging right now because of all the families are all over the place as hostilities continue, from town to town and village to village,” said Eric Mock, vice president of ministry operations.

The Slavic Gospel Association is located at 6151 Commonwealth Drive.