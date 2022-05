LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Mondelez International said that its chewing gum business is up for sale.

The Chicago-based snack maker is turning over its gum brands to the highest bidder. Those products, like Trident and Dentyne, are made in Loves Park.

The company had considered the move for about a year after the chewing gum business took a major hit during the pandemic. It is not clear what the move will mean for workers at the Forest Hills factory.