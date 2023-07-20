LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Gas prices; we’re always checking them, always talking about them — and often complaining about them.

With average gas costs in Illinois around $3.80 per gallon, almost 30 cents higher than the average U.S. price, Stateline residents are understandably careful with where they shop.

However, the smartest drivers travel to Loves Park for their gas, home to some of the cheapest in the state.

According to gas price tracker GasBuddy, the Costco located at 5000 Stadium Drive in Loves Park is selling gas for a measly $3.22 per gallon, almost 60 cents cheaper than the state average and close to 30 cents cheaper than the national average.

The Loves Park Costco has the 7th lowest gas price in the entire state, according to GasBuddy. As for the cheapest, you’ll have to drive south to Olney, which boasts the four lowest gas prices in the state.

At $3.13 per gallon across multiple stations, Olney might just be the most vehicle-friendly town in Illinois.