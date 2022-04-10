LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline landscapers held an event to help residents building their own outdoor remodeling project.

The “Home and Garden Showcase” in Loves Park featured gardening experts who helped with a free gardening clinic and low-priced plants to take home as gardening season approaches.

Experts warned to be patient and plan projects in phases, whether they are big or small. If not, residents can damage their water mains, soil or wallet.

“These are things that are often overlooked. Sometimes we come into projects and they’re just built wrong,” said Dawn James and Stephen Feiden, project directors at Crimson Valley Landscaping and Estate Deck and Fence. “Yeah, it’s like, wow, we wish that would’ve been done correctly.”

Both James and Feiden said that it is good practice to get advice from more than one person and to make sure that they are a reputable contractor with skilled crews.