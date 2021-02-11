Loves Park library receives $10K to increase digital access for patrons

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The North Suburban Public Library District is receiving $10,000 from the State of Illinois to expand digital access to students and patrons without reliable internet access.

The Secretary of State’s office awarded a total of $1,142,645 in funding from the CARES Act to 292 Illinois libraries, school districts and library systems.

“Our public libraries and schools continue to be the cornerstones of our communities, and they have never been more important to their patrons and students,” said Secretary of State Jesse White. “We have to ensure they are safe and accessible to everyone.”

According to the State, “Students displaced by COVID-19 and disadvantaged library patrons may not have reliable internet options to connect to remote learning or to access online library services and information. The State Library anticipates that distance education will be an ongoing need in the coming academic year. It is also expected that virtual networking, working remotely and requests for discovering information online may continue to increase.”

In addition to North Suburban, the Ida Public Library in Belvidere will receive $3,932 for expand its digital offerings.

The Cherry Valley Public Library, Creston-Dement Public Library, DeKalb Public Library, Geneseo Public Library, Marengo-Union Public Library, McHenry Public Library, are among institutions which will each receive $500 in funding for personal protective equipment (PPE). North Suburban will receive $1,000.