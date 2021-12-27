Loves Park man arrested after loaded gun found in traffic stop

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A Loves Park man was arrested Sunday after a loaded gun was found in his car during a traffic stop.

The incident happened at approximately 7:45 p.m. at Harlem Road and Victory Lane in Machesney Park, according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies reportedly conducted a traffic stop, and found a loaded .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun, a 30 round extended magazine and an amount of cannabis inside the vehicle.

The driver, Dustin Rasmussen, 26, was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail. The state’s attorney’s office authorized the charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of Cannabis.