ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Loves Park man was charged on Thursday with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13.

Kenneth M. Brown, 70, is accused of sexually assaulting at least two children.

According to court documents, Brown assaulted one child in May 2004, and at least one other between March 2022 and May 2023.

Brown was booked into the Winnebago County Jail on Friday and is held on $300,000 bond.