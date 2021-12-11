Loves Park man dies after being hit by vehicle

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A 62-year-old man died Friday night in Loves Park after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident happened around 6:10 p.m. in the area of N. 2nd Street and Landstrom Road, according to the Loves Park Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the male pedestrian in the roadway. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, as the police are still notifying his family of the death.

Loves Parks Police’s Traffic Reconstructionist is reportedly completing both an on scene and follow-up investigation into the crash. Several witnesses remained on scene and called the dispatch center to report what has happened, and interviews are being conducted.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident also remained on scene and met with the Loves Park Detective Divison.

Any information in reference to the accident can be given to the Loves Park Police Department, (815) 654-5015.