Loves Park man wins $1M Powerball and $10K Instant Ticket lottery in same week

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — One lucky Loves Park man had a winning summer, claiming both a $1 million Powerball prize and a $10,000 Instant Ticket from the Illinois Lottery in the same week!

The anonymous winner said he went to an Illinois Lottery claim center on July 28th to collect his $10,000 prize. On his way home, he stopped for gas and bought some jackpot games from the Mobil at 6224 N. 2nd Street.

The player said, “I bought my tickets and put them straight into my pocket until Tuesday after the draw; that’s the day I usually like to check my tickets.”

When he checked his tickets on Aug. 4, he had matched five of the numbers on his Powerball ticket for the Aug. 1 drawing, winning a $1 million prize. “I walked into my girlfriend’s house and yelled ‘Yahoo!’ She couldn’t believe it either and started crying,” the player said.

“I have a list of all of my favorite charities that I want to donate money to, such as Smile Train and Operation Smile. It’s important to give back,” the player said.

The Powerball jackpot is now at an estimated $75 million jackpot, with a cash option of $59.9 million.

