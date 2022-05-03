LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A local credit union teamed up with educators to help create more financially responsible students.

It is a partnership between Rock Valley Credit Union and Harlem Middle School. Students are learning all the basics of personal finances, including balancing checkbooks, handling debit and credit cards plus home and student loans.

It is the first time Harlem Middle School has taught the topic. Organizers said the earlier, the better.

“Research suggests that by age 7 is when many children develop their money habits,” said Ana Montoya, director of community outreach at Rock Valley Credit Union. “So, that is really an alarming statistic, so whatever we can do to support in the classroom, help support parents, that’s what we’re here for.”

According to national statistics, 59% of parents feel uncomfortable talking to their kids about money.